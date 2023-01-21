Rob Gronkowski confirms he was close to joining the Bills (video)

There was a bit of a connection this past offseason between the Buffalo Bills and one of their hometown sons: Rob Gronkowski.

Gronkowski confirms it: That was all true.

The former NFL tight end for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers has recently made a push toward becoming a certified Buffalonian again. He said in recent weeks that he’s officially returning to his roots and is becoming a Bills and Josh Allen fan.

Becoming Allen’s teammate wasn’t too far off.

Joining the New Heights Podcast which is run by NFL brothers Travis and Jason Kelce, Gronkowski admitted that there is a world out there where he would have joined the Bills this past spring.

Still retired, “Gronk” determined that he simply did not have the drive to play another grueling year in the NFL. Gronkowski often dealt with injuries during his time in the league, so that’s understandable.

It does make one wonder, though.

Gronkowski is still only 33 years old. He’ll be another year older by the 2023 regular season–And yes it’s probably far fetched, but could a Gronk-Bills future be in store for Buffalo?

Never know, but for now, check out Gronk’s explanation on the New Heights Podcast and how he nearly joined the Bills:

