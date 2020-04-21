Rob Gronkowski has come out of retirement and been traded to the Buccaneers to reunite with Tom Brady in a whirlwind move

Rob Gronkowski has been out of the NFL since the Patriots win in Super Bowl LIII, but sounds like he's ready for his second act.

Rob Gronkowski is back, and ready to rejoin former Patriots teammate Tom Brady as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gronkowski is heading to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the coming NFL Draft.

Gronkowski has been retired since the Patriots win in Super Bowl LIII, he still has a year left on his contract with the Patriots, meaning he needed New England to make a deal to reunite with Brady.

Rob Gronkowski is looking to make a return to the NFL.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Gronkowski will join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this fall after the Patriots traded him to Tampa in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL after the Patriots win in Super Bowl LIII over the Los Angeles Rams, but never fully closed the door on a potential return to the league.

On Tuesday, the news of Gronkowski's comeback moved quickly, with reports teasing that his comeback could be in the works.

Less than an hour later, Schefter reported the terms of the deal.

Heading into the start of the NFL Draft on Thursday, New England has just one pick in the first two rounds. Sending Gronkowski to the Buccaneers gives them an extra asset in return for a player who wasn't even planning to suit up for them this fall. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay adds another dynamic playmaker to their roster in a move that is sure to make their new quarterback happy.

Before his retirement, Gronkowski was one of the most dominant tight ends in the history of the NFL, hitting double-digit touchdowns in five of the seven seasons in which he played at least 10 games with New England.

At just 30 years old, chances are he still has plenty left in the tank.

