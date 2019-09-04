Rob Gronkowski made many exceptional plays throughout his New England Patriots career, and his final reception stands out in his mind as one of the best.

The veteran tight end hauled in a 29-yard pass from Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams that set up the game's only touchdown. The Patriots would go on to win 13-3 to secure their sixth championship in franchise history, and the third title of Gronkowski's career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In NFL Films' "America's Game: 2018 Patriots" documentary, which premieres Wednesday night on NFL Network, Gronkowski calls that clutch Super Bowl catch "one of the biggest plays" of his career.

.@RobGronkowski didn't let two defenders stop him in #SBLIII from making one of the biggest plays of his career.



📺: #AmericasGame: 2018 @Patriots | Tonight (9pm ET) on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/nVRcOfRDvC



— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 4, 2019

Gronk made two catches on that touchdown drive to put the finishing touches on a career that one day will be honored in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Story continues

While Gronkowski has to completely shut the door on returning to pro football, he does seem happy in retirement. Just last week he announced a partnership with a CBD company. We shouldn't expect Gronkowski to completely disappear from the football world, however, especially when the Patriots hold events to celebrate their recent Super Bowl championships.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Rob Gronkowski: Clutch Super Bowl LIII catch 'one of the biggest' plays of my career originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston