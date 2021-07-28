Rob Gronkowski: Buccaneers have 'target on our back' in Super Bowl repeat bid

TAMPA, Fla. — Rob Gronkowski surely is an expert when it comes to Super Bowl championship rings. Just catch his vibe about the latest hardware, the magnificent rings the Tampa Bay Buccaneers received last week.

“It’s a nice switch-up to my collection, adding gold to it, which is really neat,” Gronkowski told USA TODAY Sports after Wednesday’s practice. The tight end won three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots — all of which he also happened to bring to the Bucs’ ring ceremony last week.

The Super Bowl 55 ring has 319 diamonds — reflecting the 31-9 victory against the Chiefs — and a removable top that reveals a replica of Raymond James Stadium, where the Bucs became the first team to win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Talk about creativity marking history.

“The ring’s fabulous,” Gronkowski said. "Spectacular. The way you pop up the ring and then you can see the stadium up over the top of it inside is very special.”

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) stretches during an NFL football practice Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Gronkowski knows what else comes with glitzy rings: The challenge to do it again. He echoed the theme expressed by coach Bruce Arians and other players as camp opened this week to put the championship exploits in the rear-view mirror while proceeding as the “team to beat” in the NFL.

“It feels good to have everyone back,” he said, alluding to Tampa returning all 22 starters on offense and defense. “We’ve just got to keep working hard. We’ve got a target on our back now. Everybody’s going to be coming for us. But we still need to improve and get better.”

Gronkowski, 32, looked extremely fluid in drills this week. Sure, it’s early. Yet it is significant enough when considering the assortment of injuries he has battled throughout his career and his rugged style.

“I’m feeling pretty good,” he said. “I want to be playing fast, playing quick, every time I hit the field. So, you’ve got to be taking care of yourself.”

Arians knows. The Bucs coach held Gronkowski and several other veterans — including Tom Brady, linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul and center Ryan Jensen — out of drills on Wednesday as a “maintenance” day. The players attended the practice but were limited to mental reps. The first sessions in full pads are slated for this weekend.

“You stack this with an off-day (Thursday), so it’s back-to-back down days on the body,” Gronkowski said. “I love having a little rest-and-recovery day as a veteran going into my 11th year."

Arians: “The NBA coined the term ‘load management.’ I just always said ‘off day.’ “

The coach figures Gronkowski has earned a bit of a break with his fast start to camp. Arians praised Gronkowski’s work ethic, which he maintains can easily get overshadowed by his “Gronk” persona.

“He’s a lot of fun,” Arians said. “I love just chewing his ass out, so (he’ll say), ‘Yeah, right dude.’ “

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Rob Gronkowski: Buccaneers have 'target on our back' in repeat bid