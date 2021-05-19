Rob Gronkowski: Buccaneers-Patriots matchup will be “pretty epic”

Myles Simmons
·1 min read
The Week Four matchup between the Buccaneers and Patriots is largely being billed as quarterback Tom Brady‘s return to Foxborough. That’s for good reason, since he did win six Super Bowls with the team.

But that Sunday night game will also be tight end Rob Gronkowski‘s first — and likely last — game in the stadium he called home for nine seasons.

In a recent interview with the Buccaneers website, Gronkowski talked about what it’ll be like to face his former team.

“Oh yeah, that’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be pretty epic,” Gronkowski said, via NESN. “I mean, it’s definitely going to be emotional, for sure, I would say.

“I just had a great nine years, probably the best nine years of my life. It was the beginning of basically my whole football career there. So it’s definitely going to be heartfelt when I go back.”

Gronkowski earned three Super Bowl rings with the Patriots, catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards with 79 touchdowns in 115 games for the team. Gronkowski is second on the franchise’s all-time list in receiving yards.

His last reception in a New England uniform was in Super Bowl LIII, setting up the Patriots for their go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Rob Gronkowski: Buccaneers-Patriots matchup will be “pretty epic” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

