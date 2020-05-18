Rob Gronkowski is bonding with fellow Bucs tight ends over ... juggling?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' tight end meetings are about to get much livelier.

That's because New England Patriots tight end-turned TV personality/WWE wrestler Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement last month to sign with the Bucs in free agency.

Gronkowski still can't meet his new teammates in person with team facilities closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but he's apparently already connecting with his fellow tight ends over a new hobby he picked up: juggling.

Here's Gronk proudly showing off his jugging skills Monday on the team's "Group Chat" video conference with Bucs tight ends O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Tanner Hudson, hosted by team reporter Casey Phillips:

HUGE juggling guys. pic.twitter.com/z9Dk4etmUo — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) May 18, 2020

New team, same Gronk.

According to Brate, the Bucs' tight ends are "big time jugglers" and actually have some drills for Gronkowski to try when they meet in person.

Why should you care about any of this? For one, it's still jarring to see Gronkowski on a team that's not the Patriots after he spent nine seasons in New England.

This is also our first glimpse into one of the NFL's most talented tight end rooms: Brate and Howard combined for 70 receptions and 1,104 yards last season, while Gronkowski's pedigree as a five-time Pro Bowler speaks for itself.

All of that talent means this group may have to share the wealth in 2020 with Tom Brady at quarterback while trying to live up to their own personal expectations. But it sounds like the Bucs' tight ends can handle multiple tasks at once.

