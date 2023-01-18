Rob Gronkowski blasts Aaron Rodgers for 'MVP' comments originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Aaron Rodgers' recent remarks about the MVP award have stirred up some strong reactions, including criticism from Rob Gronkowski.

On Tuesday's edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers was asked whether he believes he can still play at a high level.

“Of course. Of course," the Green Bay Packers quarterback answered. "Can I play at a high level? Yeah, the highest. I think I can win MVP again, in the right situation.”

Those comments were brought to Gronkowski's attention on Up & Adams with Kay Adams. The former New England Patriots tight end believes Rodgers should be more focused on winning his second Super Bowl title than his fifth NFL MVP award.

"I'm totally fine with everything he said except one major part, and that's the 'MVP again,'" Gronkowski told Adams. "It should say, 'I think I can win another Super Bowl.' That would've been totally fine.

"Like, bro, why are you thinking MVP? Don't you want Super Bowls? Like, Super Bowls are five times greater than an MVP award. Like, we all know that you won the MVP a few times now, but everyone would know even more how many Super Bowls you've won than MVPs. So that's why I'm just a little confused about that quote that he just had. I mean, it should be Super Bowls. You should never be thinking about the MVP when Super Bowls are twice better."

Few are more qualified to talk about Super Bowl titles than Gronkowski. The future Hall of Famer won three rings with the Patriots before joining Tom Brady to win one more with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, it's worth noting Rodgers did acknowledge the importance of winning another Super Bowl during his Pat McAfee Show appearance.

"There's no point in coming back if you don't think you can win it all," he added.

Rodgers has not yet decided whether he will return for his 19th NFL season. If he does, there's no guarantee it will be with Green Bay.

Rodgers' only Super Bowl victory came during the 2010 season when the Packers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the 39-year-old is a shoo-in for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Gronkowski makes a valid point. Another championship would go a long way toward solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest QBs of all time.