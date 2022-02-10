Rob Gronkowski to the Bengals? Pros and cons of the free-agency idea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made some waves with his recent comments about Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow being the quarterback not named Tom Brady that he would love to play with. Fueling those comments is the fact that Gronk’s contract will void later this month, making him a free agent. And of course, Tom Brady is retired, so anything is possible with Gronk. But should the Bengals go after him in free agency? Let’s run through some pros and cons of signing Gronk.

Pro: Another huge weapon for Joe Burrow

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Just like C.J. Uzomah, Gronk would give Joe Burrow a 6’6” weapon over the middle of the field. And the presence of Gronk within all the other weapons the Bengals have would really keep defenses honest. Burrow’s head might spin with having Gronk alongside Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Con: Gronk is older and has already retired once and may do so again

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Gronk would be 33 if he decides to play in 2022, which is far from a guarantee. With Brady retired, Gronkowski could very well follow suit and the Bengals may not even have the possibility of going after him if they even wanted to. His injury history is also very well-documented. Would the Bengals be willing to buck their current trend and the path they’re on for what could be an injury gamble? No guarantee he would play all 17 games if he does play.

Pro: Gronk could be the perfect all-in addition

(AP Photo/Alex Menendez)

The Bengals are very well ahead of schedule in reaching the Super Bowl this season and the window is still wide open even after this season, with Burrow and Chase still on rookie deals. They’re going to enter the 2022 season as one of the favorites in the AFC. Signing a player like Gronkowski feels like the perfect way to push all their chips into the pot to compete for another championship before they start throwing big money towards Burrow and company. Ironic, since they’re facing the team that went all-in this season to get to the Super Bowl by adding Matthew Stafford and Von Miller.

Con: How could the Bengals replace such a fan favorite in C.J. Uzomah

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Uzomah is loved immensely by the city of Cincinnati. It would be extremely tough for the Bengals to replace such a fan favorite. Sure, Uzomah will be 30 next season, but that’s still younger than Gronk and Uzomah was such a huge part of Cincinnati’s run this season. Just look at his epic speech at the Bengals’ pep rally before leaving for Los Angeles. Not too many connect with their team and city like Uzomah does.

Bottom line

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

Bottom line, it would be quite the scene if Gronkowski does don a Bengals uniform and play with Joe Burrow. Maybe the team thinks about having both Gronk and Uzomah. That would be quite the 12 personnel package. But most likely, it would be Uzomah running it back with the Bengals.

