Rob Gronkowski believes Bill O’Brien will restore faith in Patriots

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is among those connected to the organization who support the hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator.

Gronkowski actually had the best season of his career when O’Brien was the Patriots’ offensive coordinator back in 2011. He recorded 90 receptions for 1,327 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was the season that put him on the map and also helped O’Brien’s coaching stock, as he left New England for Penn State the following season.

Gronkowski appeared on the Up & Adams show on Wednesday and explained why O’Brien was the best hire for the job.

“I love Bill O’Brien. I loved playing for him. I love the energy that he brings to the table,” said Gronkowski. “…His football knowledge is through the roof, and I believe that he’s definitely going to restore the Patriot faithful on the offensive side of the ball.

“He’s going to put his players in the best position to make plays, and he’s going to come up with some creative ideas. And I think they’re definitely going to improve as an offense tremendously under coach Bill O’Brien. That’s who the Patriots had to get. They had to get Bill O’Brien. …I hope they paid head coach money for him, because they definitely had to.”

It is worth noting that tight ends were a big part of the Patriots offense when O’Brien was in town. That sort of offense could be helpful for a Patriots team looking to jump-start the position.

Jonnu Smith has struggled with the team, recording just 55 catches for 539 yards and a touchdown in two seasons with New England. Meanwhile, Hunter Henry had a successful 2021 campaign, but saw his numbers decrease in 2022.

