Rob Gronkowski becomes first tight end ever to reach 1,000 career receiving yards in the playoffs originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Rob Gronkowski has entered uncharted territory for his position.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Against the Chiefs on Sunday, Gronkowski became the only tight end in NFL history to amount 1,000 receiving yards in the postseason. He had 997 coming into the game.

He is already the all-time leader in receiving yards for tight ends, and is now one of 15 players ever to record 1,000 playoff receiving yards.

Gronkowski's claim as the best tight end in NFL history is growing stronger every game he plays. The more the Patriots win, the more records their incredibly talented players like Gronkowski will have a chance to break.

But if this is Gronkowski's last season, he's certainly going out on a higher note than any tight end before him.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.