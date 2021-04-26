Watch Rob Gronkowski Try To Catch A Ball Dropped From A Helicopter

Ron Dicker
·General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
·1 min read
Tight end Rob Gronkowski hauled in two touchdown passes from quarterback Tom Brady in the Tampa Bay BuccaneersSuper Bowl victory back in February. But on Saturday, he tried to catch something perhaps more elusive: a football dropped from a helicopter about 600 feet in the air.

That’s two vertical football fields ― a challenge for even a four-time Super Bowl champion who has a knack for catching the football.

Gronk had players from his alma mater, the University of Arizona, cheering him on in the school’s stadium. He wore his old jersey number and a helmet, too, as the footballs plummeted from the desert sky.

But did he succeed? His post-attempt pep talk should serve as a hint: “Every time you step on that field, you gotta raise that bar to another level. And I just raised that bar to this level!”

That doesn’t beat two tuddies from Brady, but it was fun.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

