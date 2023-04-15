Rob Gronkowski applauds Arizona's 'electric' atmosphere under Jedd Fisch
4-time Super Bowl tight end and Arizona legend Rob Gronkowski chatted with Pac-12 Networks at the Wildcats' 2023 spring football game.
Patriots coach Bill Belichick has spoken highly of Mike Gesicki in the past.
At Georgia's spring game, the battle is underway to replace school legend Stetson Bennett IV at quarterback.
Philadelphia countered Brooklyn’s double-teams with pin-point, spot-on passing in a 121-101 Game 1 victory to open the playoffs.
The Texas Rangers provided one of the more unique tributes to Jackie Robinson on Saturday.
The A's really, really need a new stadium.
Domingo Germán had a perfect game through three innings when suspicion hit.
The Eastern Conference’s top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks will face the Miami Heat, who won their play-in matchup Friday to seize the East’s eighth and final playoff spot, in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs. The last time these two teams squared off in the postseason, Milwaukee swept Miami in 2021’s first round.
Bad Bunny has taken part in a number of sporting events since his first album came out in 2018.
People noticed Baker removed "AZ" from his Twitter bio on Thursday.
The Rays went to Toronto in search of their 14th straight win, but the Blue Jays had other ideas.
Purdy discussed whether he expects to play in 2023 and detailed what he's working on until he's cleared to throw again.
Shawn Kemp was initially released without charges being filed after he allegedly fired a gun in a mall parking lot.
Dan Snyder will reportedly sell the Commanders for a record $6 billion.
The NASCAR Cup Series visits the shortest track on its calendar for the first time this season for the NOCO 400 at Martinsville Speedway.
With the offseason in full swing, we took a look back at decisions by each NFC franchise mostly likely to spawn regret.
Groups for the 2023 Gold Cup have been drawn and the United States now knows its path to trying to win the trophy again.
Memphis signee Mikey Williams is a social media sensation with several lucrative endorsement deals.
Dan Titus kicks off his positional fantasy hoops season recap series by examining why landing a high-end point guard early in drafts is a winning formula.
The NBA thinks it can stop tanking by fining the team an amount of money the owner can find in their couch cushions.
Players and coaches alike rave about the 42-year-old slugger, who is still chasing his first World Series ring.