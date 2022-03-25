Rob Gronkowski’s agent says he’s undecided on playing in 2022

Will Rob Gronkowski continue to build on his Hall of Fame career?

The former New England Patriots tight end spent his last two seasons with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He remained relatively healthy and accrued 100 catches for 1,425 yards and 13 touchdowns. When Brady announced his retirement, Gronkowski’s decision to finally move on from football was likely much easier.

Now, Brady’s back for another season and he’s helping build out the Buccaneers to even be stronger than they were last year. Is that enough to keep Gronkowski in the game that’s beat him up physically?

According to his agent Drew Rosenhaus, he’s still “undecided” on the 2022 season.

“I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided, he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play,” Rosenhaus said at a news conference for Tyreek Hill. — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) March 24, 2022

Gronkowski solidified a Hall of Fame ticket, he’s made over $70 million in NFL money and that doesn’t include the income from endorsements. It seems that the power of Brady could be the only force to have him continue his NFL career.

