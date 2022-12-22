Rob Gronkowski is admittedly bored, but an NFL return isn’t on the agenda

Boredom is beginning to set in for former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski after retiring from football.

There’s always the opportunity to return to the NFL. But how much of an impact could he really have at this point? That whole dream of him throwing on the red cape and flying in to save Tom Brady and the flailing Tampa Bay Buccaneers is dead and gone this season.

And let’s be honest, at 33 years old, Gronkowski has endured enough pain and punishment to last a lifetime. He’d have to be a madman to come back to football.

But never say never when it comes to arguably the greatest tight end that ever played the game. People were losing their minds on Wednesday after Gronkowski sent out a cryptic Twitter post admitting to boredom in retirement.

I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 21, 2022

Of course, speculation started to run wild with the thought that he’d return to Tampa Bay or possibly even join legendary quarterback Tom Brady for one last run in New England.

Neither ended up being the case with Gronkowski officially revealing a partnership with FanDuel on Thursday.

I’ve been waiting for this call. Let’s do this @FanDuel pic.twitter.com/I5i2whjcO7 — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December 22, 2022

Those still holding out hope for Gronkowski’s big return will have to keep on waiting. As long as Brady is still playing, there’s always a glimmer of hope that the band could get back together.

But for now, it seems as if Gronkowski is content with moving on and trying new things. Good for him.

