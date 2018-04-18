Rob Gronkowski acquires 'substantial stake' in Kentucky Derby-bound racehorse Gronkowski

Rob Gronkowski is well-known for having his fun off the field, but his latest move takes horsing around to a new level. The New England Patriots tight end has acquired a “substantial stake” in a 3-year-old Kentucky Derby-bound colt named Gronkowski, according to the the NFL star and his website, Gronk Nation.

It's official, I am part of the Gronkowski Team!

GRONK ACQUIRES A STAKE IN GRONK … THE KENTUCKY DERBY-BOUND RACEHORSE!

Check it out: https://t.co/hCsHTAyepE pic.twitter.com/W78FEDUCWy — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) April 18, 2018





“This horse is a winner and I love a winner,” Gronkowski wrote in the post. “When I heard about the racehorse being named after me, I started watching and got really stoked when he started winning. He’s won his last three races and is now headed to the Derby. I’m all in: Welcome to the Gronk Family, Gronkowski the Horse!”

New England’s star partnered with Phoenix Thoroughbreds Ltd. to acquire a minority share in the horse. Jeremy Noseda, the horse’s trainer, is a huge Patriots fan.

“We are very excited to have this talented racehorse running in the Derby and to have Rob Gronkowski join our team,” said Tom Ludt, director of Phoenix’s global racing and bloodstock operations. “His involvement only adds to our growing credentials worldwide and can help us introduce the best of horse racing to a whole new audience.”

It’s Gronkowski’s (the human) first venture into horse racing, though he has attended the Derby before.

“I’ve never dealt with horses,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “Hopefully I can get a ride on the horse.”

Story Continues

Gronkowski the horse will race in the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on May 5. You can probably guess which horse all of Gronkowski’s — and much of Patriots’ fans — money will be on.

Rob Gronkowski is getting into the horse-racing world. (AP Photo)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ohtani gets quick reality check after blazing start

• Report: Brady hasn’t decided on playing in 2018

• McKayla Maroney speaks out on Nassar abuse scandal

• Jeff Passan: How a Twitter war may spark a much-needed MLB change

