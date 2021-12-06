Rob Gronkowski on 90th TD pass from Tom Brady: Just glad we’ve still got it

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady hit tight end Rob Gronkowski for a pair of touchdowns in Sunday’s 30-17 win over the Falcons and that means they’ve now hooked up for 90 regular season touchdowns over the course of their time together.

That’s one more score that Philip Rivers and Antonio Gates produced during their run with the Chargers and behind only Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison on the list of duos who have created the most touchdowns in NFL history. Those 90 scores have come with the Patriots and the Buccaneers and Gronkowski said after the win that he’s happy he and Brady continue to feed off of each other after such a long run.

“We keep each other going,” Gronkowski said, via Joey Knight of the Tampa Bay Times. “When I’m not feeling it, sometimes he’ll boost me up. The one time he’s not really feeling it, I can boost him up. But it’s a connection [that goes] way back. We’re just glad we’ve still got it and can help out the team.”

Manning and Harrison produced 112 touchdowns during their time with the Colts and matching that number could be more than Brady and Gronkowski can manage before their run comes to an end, but they’ve won more Super Bowls and have a chance to add to that total this season as long as they remain as productive as they were on Sunday.

