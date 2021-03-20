Another day, another $10 million deal that isn’t a $10 million deal.

Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski supposedly signed a one-year, $10 million contract to stay with the team for a second season. Per a source with knowledge of the contract, it’s actually a one-year, $8 million contract with up to $2 million available in incentives.

The contract pays out a guaranteed base salary of $1.75 million and a guaranteed roster bonus of $6.25 million due April 1. With four voidable years, the roster bonus presumably will be treated like a signing bonus, reducing the cap charge in 2021 to only $3 million.

The incentives are based on factors like receptions, receiving yards, touchdowns, team performance, playing time, and playoff incentives. The contract automatically voids if Gronkowski remains on the roster on the 23rd day prior to the first day of the 2022 league year.

Rob Gronkowski has $8 million deal, with up to $2 million in incentives originally appeared on Pro Football Talk