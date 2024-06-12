Rob Dillingham will become draft-eligible after completing workout in Los Angeles

Former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham has reportedly recovered from an ankle injury, clearing the way for him to conduct his required predraft testing, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

Dillingham wasn’t able to participate in on-court testing last month at the combine because of the injury, and isn’t yet eligible to be selected in the NBA draft, based on new requirements in the collective bargaining agreement. He also hasn’t attended team workouts.

The 19-year-old plans on completing the requirements needed to become draft-eligible on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ practice facility. He will receive an invitation to the draft upon completion of the athletic testing and shooting drills.

NEWS: Rob Dillingham will conduct his remaining NBA Combine (shooting drills+athletic testing) activity this Friday at the Lakers practice facility, fulfilling the requirements needed to be invited to and selected in the NBA Draft. Dillingham has been out with an ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/54YJ5lb1tA — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 12, 2024

Dillingham was named the SEC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 15.2 points, 3.9 assists, 2.9 rebounds and one steal on 44.4% shooting from 3-point range as a freshman. He ranked ninth in the conference in assists and 3-point percentage.

He is considered one of the top guards in the draft and a potential top-10 pick. He flourished playing with or without the ball and was exciting to watch in transition, with his lightning-quick speed and ability to change directions seemingly at the drop of a dime.

Dillingham will likely attend private team workouts after his practice session on Friday. He may only have the opportunity to meet with a handful of teams ahead of the draft on June 26-27.

