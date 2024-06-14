Rob Dillingham is among the second group of players invited to the draft green room

Former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham reportedly conducted his required combine testing, clearing the way for him to become eligible to be selected in the 2024 NBA draft.

Dillingham wasn’t able to participate in on-court testing last month at the combine because of an ankle injury. He was cleared this week from the injury and completed the requirements in front of teams on Friday at the Los Angeles Lakers‘ practice facility.

The 19-year-old was among the second group of prospects who received invitations from the NBA to attend the draft in the green room on June 26-27 at the Barlcays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

NEWS: Kentucky point guard Rob Dillingham has received a green room invite to attend the NBA Draft with his family, a source told ESPN. Dillingham completed his NBA Combine requirements at the Lakers practice facility this morning, clearing the way for his invite. pic.twitter.com/ylgctQJOaB — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 14, 2024

Teams with first-round picks each year vote on the players they believe will be drafted early, typically the top 20-25 prospects. Last year, 25 prospects were invited to the green room and only one wasn’t selected in the first round (Rayan Rupert, 43rd overall pick).

Included in the second batch of invitations were Serbian guard Nikola Topić, Duke players Jared McCain and Kyle Filipowski, Miami forward Kyshawn George, USC guard Isaiah Collier, Baylor center Yves Missi and Kansas forward Johnny Furphy.

The first group of players invited to the green room included French players Zaccharie Risacher, Alex Sarr and Tidjane Salaün; UConn players Donovan Clingan and Stephon Castle; G League Ignite players Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland; and Kentucky guard Reed Sheppard.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire