Rob Burrow's wife and children visit tribute site

Rob Burrow's wife and children have visited Headingley Stadium to read tributes left to the Leeds Rhinos legend at his home ground.

Lindsey Burrow brought her son and two daughters, who were wearing school uniform, to the concourse on Tuesday afternoon.

Thousands of flowers have been left by supporters, as well as balloons and club shirts.

Burrow, 41, died on Sunday, four and a half years after being diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

The couple's children - Macy, Maya, and Jackson - all stayed close to their mother as they looked at the sea of flowers.

Macy, 12, called her father a "hero" in a BBC documentary which aired on Monday night.

She also said she wanted to make him proud by being able to run as fast as him.

Meanwhile, £100,000 has been donated to the Rob Burrow Centre for MND fund since the news of his death broke.

The fundraising page currently has more than £6m in donations.

Many donors have pledged £7.77 - seven was the number of Burrow's shirt during his time at the Leeds rugby league side.

By Tuesday evening, Leeds Hospitals Charity was just 10% short of their £6.8m target - the figure that will enable the treatment centre to be completed.

The centre is intended to "represent hope" and improve facilities for those suffering with the degenerative disease.

About £170,000 has been donated directly through JustGiving to his campaign page with the rest of the money being added by the charity.

Dr Agam Jung, the neurologist who led Burrow's medical team, said the centre would provide a safe and welcoming space for those affected by MND.

Construction, which began the day after Burrow's death, is expected to take a year to be completed.

A special ceremony attended by his parents, sisters and best friend and former team-mate Kevin Sinfield took place at the building site at Seacroft Hospital on Monday, to mark the beginning of the project.

Meanwhile, the MND Association, of which Burrow was the patron, has raised a further £150,000.

A final message from Burrow urged people not to "waste a moment" of their lives.

The speech was recorded for BBC documentary There’s Only One Rob Burrow, with the sportsman and campaigner asking for it to be shared after his death.

"My final message to you is whatever your personal battle, be brave and face it," he said.

"In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream."

