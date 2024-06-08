Rob Burrow: Runners honour 'legend and inspiration'

Hundreds of people have taken part in a run in Leeds in memory of rugby league star Rob Burrow.

The former Leeds Rhinos player, who had lived with motor neurone disease (MND) since being diagnosed in late 2019, died on Sunday, aged 41.

The route of the run on Friday, organised by the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, was seven miles long, in recognition of Burrow's shirt number when playing for the club.

A foundation spokesperson said the event took place to "celebrate the life of a true rugby league legend and inspiration".

The route of the run was seven miles long, in tribute to the shirt number Burrow wore when playing for Leeds Rhinos [BBC]

The route, which started at Roundhay Park, was mapped out to resemble a rhino.

John McLaughlin, who came up with the route, said the shape had first come to him after he signed up for the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon last year.

"I thought, well, what can I do to support Rob, Kev [Sinfield], the Leeds Rhinos Foundation and all the runners taking part? I wondered if I could draw a rhino on a map," he said.

"People thought I was a bit mad, but actually you can," he added.

Mr McLaughlin said an extra mile was added to Friday evening's route to make the distance seven miles to reflect the number seven shirt Burrow wore during his career.

"It's seven miles, its a fun route and it's there for everybody to be used anytime," he said.

Leeds' two-time boxing world champion Josh Warrington was one of those taking part in the tribute, wearing blue and amber Leeds Rhinos colours.

Bob Bowman, from the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, who also took part said: "We've all been hit massively by the sad loss of Rob and it only felt right to do something this week to be impactful, visual and important.

"The link between running and rugby league has been enshrined over the last few years with Rob and Kevin and the challenges."

Mr Bowman said given Burrow's shirt number, the run's start time also "just felt right".

"Seventh of June at 7pm, we run seven miles in that first seven days of Rob's sad passing - and it's proved to be pretty popular," he said.

Emma said she took part in the run because Rob Burrow had made an impact around the world [BBC]

Another runner, Emma, told BBC Look North that after completing a marathon and a half-marathon to raise funds for MND she had promised herself her running days had ended.

"I really struggled and I promised myself I'd never do another, but I felt I had to do it tonight for Rob," she said.

"I was devastated with his passing, so I thought I'd come down and show my support with everybody else," she added.

Speaking about the turnout for the run, Emma said: "It's been phenomenal and I think Rob's whole journey has been for everybody, not just in West Yorkshire but all over the world really.

"He made such an impact and it's only right that we all pay our respects."

Parkrun events are due to be held across West Yorkshire in tribute to Rob Burrow this weekend.

Events in Leeds, Bradford and Wakefield taking place on Saturday, with runners encouraged to wear Rhinos colours or any clothing related to Burrow or his fundraising work.

"Come along and show your support and love to this legend," said the organisers of Temple Newsam Parkrun.

Meanwhile, Bramley Parkrun began at 09:07 BST as a mark of respect for Burrow.

A tribute to the Leeds Rhinos star is also set to take place during today's Challenge Cup final.

Fans will be urged to chant "there’s only one Rob Burrow" in the seventh minute of the game, which will kick off at 15:07 BST.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk