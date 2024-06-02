Rob Burrow: Moment Kevin Sinfield carries rugby star over marathon finish line in resurfaced video

Rugby star Rob Burrow MBE has died at the age of 41, his former rugby league announced.

The Leeds Rhinos legend passed away on 2 June 2024 following a dignosis of motor neurone disease 5 years ago.

He won widespread praise for raising awareness of the rare condition, which progressively damages parts of the nervous system.

Burrow was born in Pontefract, Yorkshire, and went on to make over 400 appearances for the Rhinos across a 17-year career.

Footage of Burrow's former teammate Kevin Sinfield carrying him over the finish line of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in May 2023 resurfaced following news of his death.