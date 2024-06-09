Rob Burrow mementos to form permanent tribute

Fans left tributes in memory of Rub Burrow outside the Leeds Rhinos ground [PA]

Rugby shirts and other mementos left in memory of Rob Burrow will form a permanent tribute to the Leeds Rhinos star, the club has said.

The former Rhinos player, who lived with motor neurone disease (MND) since being diagnosed in late 2019, died on Sunday 2 June, 2024, aged 41.

The club said it would make a decision with Burrow’s family how to use the shirts and other items.

All the tributes would be photographed and put into a book, copies of which would go to the family, the club added.

Other copies of the book would be kept at the club’s stadium in Headingley, while a third would be housed in the new Rob Burrow Centre for MND when it is completed.

The club said it was co-ordinating with the Burrow family around the details of the funeral in early July and while it will be a private event for family and friends, members of the public would also be able to pay tribute to Burrow, details of which would be published nearer the time.

Leeds Rhinos has asked people to hold a moment of reflection at 18:00 BST to remember Burrow, his family and others impacted by MND, a week since his passing was announced.

Flowers that were held at Saturday's Challenge Cup final at Wembley have now been brought back to Leeds.

The club said people can visit the stadium for the next fortnight, and the next home game would be a celebration of Burrow's life.

The Leeds Hospitals Charity has an online book of condolence for the public to sign, and Leeds City Council is working with the Rhinos on a large civic event following his funeral, details of which would be announced at a later date.

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.

More on this story

Related internet links