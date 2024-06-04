Rob Burrow medics recall 'beaming smile and determination'

Rob Burrow's medical team recalled how determined the former rugby league star was [PA Media]

Members of the team that treated Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow have paid tribute to the rugby league star.

Staff at Seacroft Hospital in Leeds, where Burrow's motor neurone disease (MND) was treated, said they remembered his stubbornness and "beaming smile" in the face of the incurable, degenerative disease.

The 41-year-old father of three died at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield on Sunday surrounded by his family.

Dr Agam Jung, the consultant neurologist who led Burrow's care, said the first time she met him he walked in with a huge smile, adding that other patients "drew a lot of strength from him".

Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and was given only two years to live.

He campaigned relentlessly to raise money to spread awareness of the disease with his best friend and former teammate Kevin Sinfield, 43.

Together they raised more than £15m in less than five years.

Claire Lang, an MND specialist nurse and care co-ordinator for Burrow at Seacroft Hospital, said he was “the most positive person I have come across”.

She said that despite losing his mobility and speech, Burrow was determined to “do things his way”.

Ms Lang added that Burrow had helped raise “vital awareness” about what living with MND really meant.

She added: "Rob showed people in a human way and in a family way how MND affects someone".

Meanwhile, Burrow’s physiotherapist, Ali Whelan, said he had strong opinions on what he wanted.

"He would come in with a pre-programmed message to me on his iPad saying, ‘thank you very much for the speech, but I'm going to say no’.

“And we'd have a good laugh…I remember his big beaming smile.”

Part of Burrow’s legacy is a new facility in Leeds called the Rob Burrow Centre for MND, paid for by the money he and Sinfield raised.

Construction, which is now under way, is expected to take a year to complete and the charity remains focused on raising the last £1m of its target.

A special ceremony took place at the building site on Monday, attended by his family and Sinfield.

Burrow played his whole rugby career at Leeds Rhinos [PA Media]

Dr Jung said the centre "represents hope", and as well as medical facilities she said it would provide a safe and warm place to grieve and plan after receiving bad news.

Clearly emotional, she said that Burrow looked out for her and even checked in on her before her first media interview.

"I can see what kind of teammate he must have been, looking out for his team members”, Dr Jung said.

“When I see the mural of Rob outside the centre, I see the focus on his face.

“That's how I remember him, with his cheeky grin and his focus.”

