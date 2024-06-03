Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield had an unbreakable bond

Kevin Sinfield was instrumental in Rob Burrow's quest to raise further awareness of MND - PA/Danny Lawson

It was an image of unfathomable power. The moment that Kevin Sinfield, pausing a few strides before the finish of last year’s Leeds Marathon to lift Rob Burrow out of his wheelchair and carry him across the line, went beyond anything that could conventionally be described as sport. It offered the purest distillation of their friendship, affirming that there was no limit to how far one man would go for the other.

The more cruelly Burrow’s capacities were reduced, the more unbreakable his bond with Sinfield became. Their connection had that rarest of qualities, in that it was unconditional. “Those are the best friendships,” Sinfield once said. Quite so. For all his devastation at seeing Burrow stricken by the ravages of motor neurone disease, he became implacable in his conviction that no sacrifice was too great to make, no effort too onerous to endure.

He took on physical challenges that beggared belief. First came the seven marathons in seven days, then the 101 miles in 24 hours, and finally the sequence of seven “ultras” that left his feet looking, according to his own description, as if they had been run over by a lawnmower. All of it, he explained, sprang from his unqualified devotion to his mate.

The nobility of the enterprise stirred a nation. You saw it in the people who lined his route on Sinfield’s route on filthy Pennines mornings, and in the emotion that coursed through the crowd when he cradled Burrow’s body for those final steps. The sincerity of their mutual admiration was beyond question. Burrow, who towards the end was able only to communicate through an eye monitor that turned his blinks into letters, spoke of Sinfield’s integrity and a willingness to take on the most arduous challenges with a minimum of fuss.

Sinfield, in turn, understood the fundamental truth that no amount of short-term discomfort could compare to the hand that Burrow had been dealt. There were times, away from the cameras, when the sleep deprivation and the relentless pounding on the roads could have overwhelmed him. But he emerged from those depths by imagining the pain that Burrow was going through on a daily basis. It made him, he said, braver, tougher, more determined not to countenance failure.

They ended up producing a children’s book to capture the essence of the relationship. With You Every Step, it is called, with a series of illustrations documenting a loyalty unlike any other. No matter how extreme Sinfield’s endeavour, Burrow promised that he would have done the same for him. You never doubted it.

Sinfield reflected how he wanted his experiences to be brutal, how he was desperate to push through even the barriers he had known in rugby league. Only this way, he rationalised, could he feel involved in the pursuit of a greater good. The raw numbers were humbling, with the pair raising over £13 million together for MND charities. But it is their sheer commitment to one another that leaves the most lasting impact. Brothers in arms: it is a term, as we saw on that unforgettable day in Leeds, that could have been invented for them.

