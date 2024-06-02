Rob Burrow dies after battle with motor neurone disease

Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41 - PA/Zac Goodwin

Rob Burrow, the eight-time Super League title winner, has died at the age of 41 after a four-and-a-half year battle with motor neurone disease.

Burrow, who had been diagnosed in 2019, dedicated himself in recent years to raising awareness around the condition.

He had been diagnosed just two years after retiring from a 17-season rugby league career but went on to raise millions in funds for the MND community with the support of close friend and former Leeds team-mate Kevin Sinfield.

The MND Association said: “It is testament to the strength of feeling people have for Rob that the support in his name has never wavered. The MND Association is incredibly grateful to Rob and his family for helping to raise awareness of MND, and funds for the association, by sharing the details of their journey and by inspiring so many people both within the MND community and the wider public.”

Burrow, who leaves a wife Lindsey, children Macy, Maya and Jackson, played at No 7 for Leeds Rhinos, for whom he spent his entire career before retiring in 2017. Having been diagnosed with MND shortly before Christmas 2019, “he remained a consistent and passionate advocate for people with MND”, the association said.

A statement from Leeds read: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“The outpouring of love and support that Rob and the whole Burrow family have received over the last four and a half years meant so much to Rob.

“In particular, the rugby league family and MND community have rallied around Rob to inspire him, thank you for your support.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.