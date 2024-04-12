Advertisement

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs SPHL First Round Game 2 Preview

Miriam Chamberlain

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are in need of a big comeback as they trail the Quad City Storm 1-0 in the best of three SPHL First Round series. Game two is set for Friday at 7:05pm at the Berglund Center. Game three if needed is Saturday at 7:05pm at the Berglund Center.

