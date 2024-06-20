Roanoke native J.J. Redick named Duke Athletics Hall of Fame

DURHAM, NC (WFXR) — Big news Tuesday for former Cave Spring, Duke and NBA star J.J. Redick. The Roanoke native on October 25th will be inducted to the Duke University athletics hall of fame. Redick was a two-time national player of the year pick in 2005 and 2006 while helping Duke to two ACC regular season championships, three ACC tournament crowns and four NCAA tournament berths including a march to the Final Four in 2004. He had his jersey No. 4 retired by Duke on February 4, 2007. Redick played 15 seasons in the NBA for the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans, Milwaukee Bucks and Dallas Mavericks. He also led the Knights to a state basketball title

