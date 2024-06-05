Roanoke College releases 2024 football schedule

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke College football team announced its 2024 schedule on Tuesday, with five games on the docket for the school’s first season of competition since 1942.

The team is considered a club sport this fall, with the program joining the Division III and the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) ranks in 2025. All five games this autumn will be held on Sundays, every other week.

The season opens with a home contest September 8 against the Hampden-Sydney College junior varsity team. The Maroons then travel to face the Shenandoah University (Sept. 22) and Bridgewater College (Oct. 6) JV teams. Fork Union Military Academy comes to Salem on October 20 and the season concludes November 3 at home against George Mason University’s club team. The home games are set for 2 p.m. with the road contests to be determined.

“If you look at our schedule we play a week and are open a week,” said head coach Bryan Stinespring. “That was by design so we can go back and learn and grow from each game. Having both home and road contests is important from a logistics standpoint and the most important aspect of this fall schedule is our development.”

Salem Stadium, already the home of Salem High School’s Spartans near Roanoke’s Elizabeth Campus, will serve as the Maroons home field.

Roanoke College hasn’t had a football team since 1942, when it was forced to disband the program because of the constraints of World War II.

View the entire schedule here:

https://roanokemaroons.com/sports/football/schedule

