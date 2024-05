SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — The Roanoke College softball team opens NCAA Division III tournament play against Muskingum University on Thursday at 2:30pm in a four-team double-elimination pod hosted by Moravian University in Bethlehem, Pa. Moravian will face Penn College in the other first-round matchup with the two winners meeting and the two losers squaring off in an elimination game.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.