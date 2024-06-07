Roanoke College’s Baseball Head Coach Zach Ullrich announces departure

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke College Athletics reports that Maroon baseball Manager Zach Ullrich recently announced he will be resigning from his position.

During his four years as head coach, Ullrich led the program to an overall record of 103-63 and 57-26 in ODAC play. Last season, the Maroons finished second in the conference before falling in the ODAC Tournament Championship Game to the University of Lynchburg.

Ullrich reportedly resigned to take the head baseball coach and Assistant Director of Athletics for Facilities and Transportation at Division II Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn.

Assistant Coach Matt Wojciechowski will take over as interim head coach and the athletic department says a national search for Ullrich’s replacement will begin immediately.

