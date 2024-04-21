Roads closed as London Marathon takes place

There will be a number of road closures and changes to public transport [PA Media]

Numerous roads will be closed and there will be changes to public transport for much of Sunday as the London Marathon 2024 takes place.

Organisers have anticipated a record number of finishers for this year's race, with more than 50,000 people expected to complete the route.

The race begins in Greenwich Park, in south-east London, and ends on The Mall.

With the event beginning at 08:30, Londoners have been advised to plan their journeys ahead.

Road closures

Wapping

Residents in Wapping will be affected by the route.

A vehicle crossing point will operate at the junction of The Highway and Glamis Road during the road closure period, allowing entry and exit north and south.

Between about 09:30 and 18:15 BST, vehicles will not be able to cross while there are participants on both carriageways.

Marathon organisers have advised residents travelling on foot to use the pedestrian subway nearby.

Westminster

The Mall and Marlborough Road has been closed since Thursday and is not due to reopen until 18:00 on Monday.

Spur Road, Constitution Hill, Horse Guards Road and Birdcage Walk eastbound have been closed since Friday.

They will open again from 06:00 on Monday.

Birdcage Walk westbound closed on Saturday, and will also reopen on Monday.

Blackheath

Due to construction work taking place at Blackheath station, Southvale Road, Hurren Close, Collins Street and Baizdon will be closed from 07:00 to 13:00.

Greenwich foot tunnel

The foot tunnel will be open for people travelling from south to north of the Thames throughout Sunday, but it is expected to be busier than usual with queues.

The tunnel will be closed for those going north to south between 10:30 and 12:30.

Isle of Dogs

Residents on the east and west side of Westferry Road will be able to exit on to the street and travel south to Manchester Road until 09:00.

From 09:00 no vehicles will be able to pass until after 17:00.

Rotherhithe

Residents living on the Rotherhithe Peninsula will be able to exit the area while the event road closures are in place.

Bacon’s College on Timber Pond Lane will provide free overnight parking facility on its premises for use by residents.

The car park will operate until 17:00.

Public transport

The Tube, trains and Docklands Light Railway

All trains will have extra services running throughout the day.

Organisers have warned Tube services may be "extremely busy" at times.

Buses

Buses which travel on roads affected by the marathon will either be diverted or will not run the full length of the route until after the event.

River services

Thames Clippers will run services from central London to Greenwich Pier.

