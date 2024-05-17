These roads will be closed for the Colfax Marathon

DENVER (KDVR) — As runners of all ages and experiences lace up their shoes this weekend, those driving around Denver will want to look out for some major road closures.

The Colfax Marathon is back for its 18th year. Participants will either run a 5K, 10 miler, half marathon or marathon through Denver and Lakewood on Saturday and Sunday.

The Colfax Marathon is the largest marathon weekend in the Rocky Mountains, according to the event. In 2023, 21,000 runners participated. This means drivers will have to look out for racers and road closures.

These roads will remain open this weekend

According to the marathon, road closures will be in place between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you are traveling north and south this weekend, Interstate 25 is your best bet as the highway will remain open.

The east side of Colorado Boulevard and the west side of Kipling Street will remain open.

If you are traveling east and west, the east and west roads of South Colfax will be open as well as the east and west roads of 26th Avenue and above.

These roads will be closed

The road closures are on a rolling closing and opening schedule, meaning the road will only reopen when the last runner has passed.

During the races, you will not be able to cross the course. The course is in orange.

Light rail and bus delays

The race will also affect RTD bus and train services, especially those that run along and across Colfax Avenue.

D, H and L light rail will be affected Sunday only

D and H lines will not serve Colfax at Auraria Station through the downtown loop

D and H lines will continue to serve 10th-Osage Station and will detour to serve Auraria West Station, Empower Field at Mile High Station, Ball Arena-Elitch Gardens Station and Union Station

The L Line will not be in service, and customers are encouraged to use bus Route 43 as an alternative option

Customers looking to connect to downtown can take the Free MallRide to and from Union Station

No impacts to RTD rail service are expected to occur on Saturday, May 18

Impacted bus routes

May 18 only: Routes 20 and 24 will have a minor detour around the event, 9 a.m.-noon during the Colfax 5K race

May 19 only: The following bus routes will be temporarily detoured in many areas and will be allowed to cross the marathon route when possible: 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 12, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 24, 28, 30, 38, 43, 44, 48, 51, 52, 76, 83L

For more information on closures and detours, riders can use the RTD website to plan ahead.

