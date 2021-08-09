Roads, bridges, orangutans and more: 8 projects on St. Paul's wish list for state funding

Aug. 9—The city of St. Paul is asking for the state's help to replace a section of downtown Kellogg Boulevard in front of the RiverCentre Parking ramp. Ranking nearly as high on the city's priority list is the Mississippi River Learning Center, a future environmental and cultural center at Watergate Marina. The orangutan exhibit at the Como Zoo is looking a tad dated, as well, and could use an infusion of $12 million. The YMCA of the North and the Playwrights' Center have rolled out construction funding requests of their own.

The St. Paul City Council recently approved a ranked wish-list of sorts that city lobbyists will take to state lawmakers and the Minnesota Management and Budget office. The legislative request calls for project funding from 2022 state general obligation bonds, and it includes both city-driven priorities and projects led by nonprofit partners. To qualify for state bonds, a capital improvement project must serve a public purpose and the bonds must mature, or be paid in full, in 20 years.

Here's a quick look at what those priorities are for the coming year, as well as how much money, if approved, would come from state bonding:

1. RiverCentre Bridge, $23.4 million: In downtown St. Paul, the city is asking for state funding for the design and reconstruction of the existing Eastbound Kellogg Boulevard RiverCentre Bridge. Most drivers may not think of the eastbound lanes of Kellogg Boulevard as an 80-year-old bridge platform, but the road does indeed run over a giant river bluff, as well as underlying access roads. If funding aligns, plans call for replacing 1,000 feet of roadway, at a total cost of $46 million. The hope is to time the improvements within the same general timeframe as the replacement of the crumbling Third Street Bridge, which connects Kellogg Boulevard to Mounds Boulevard.

2. Mississippi River Learning Center, $20 million: St. Paul Parks and Recreation officials have for years talked up the importance of a future year-round environmental, cultural and historical learning and recreation center along the Mississippi River. The nature center would be located at Watergate Marina, between Hidden Falls Regional Park to the north and Crosby Farm Regional Park to the south. Among its amenities, it could house the National Park Service's Mississippi River headquarters, among other educational or nonprofit services, and also serve as a canoe and kayak launch. The learning center appears in the city's 2013 river visioning document — the Great River Passage Master Plan — as a key entryway for a beloved waterway that is lacking in urban access points.

Story continues

3. Como Zoo Orangutan Exhibit, $12 million: The zoo, which dates to a city park acquisition in 1873, draws some 1.9 million visitors a year and doesn't charge them a penny, though donations are accepted. The city is seeking $12 million for "asset preservation" — basic improvements — related to Como's orangutan exhibit. The zoo's Sumatran "pongo abelii" species can live up to 35 years in the wild, where they're considered critically endangered, or 50 years in a well-tended zoo environment. That could mean a long life for little Kemala, who was born at Como to mother Markisa on Jan. 7, 2015.

4. North End Community Center, $16 million: St. Paul City Council President Amy Brendmoen has long talked up the importance of providing a more cohesive learning and recreational environment for young people along Rice Street. State funding would go toward the construction and furnishing of a 25,000-square-foot state-of-the-art community center next to the public library.

5. YMCA Community Center, $10 million: The city is backing the YMCA of the North's request for funds to construct a 20,000-square-foot community center in the ground level of the Osborn 370 building, which sits on Wabasha Street in downtown St. Paul.

6. The Playwrights' Center, $3.1 million: The storied playwrighting center hopes to complete its move from Minneapolis' Seward neighborhood to a new Raymond Avenue home on St. Paul's Green Line corridor with a boost from state coffers. The center, according to the city council's Aug. 4 resolution, would offer "a comprehensive play development program and workshop facility for cultural arts (and) public recreation."

7. Ramsey County RiversEdge, $26 million: The city and county hope to create a "new, dynamic public realm connection between downtown St. Paul and the Mississippi River" in the form of a nine-acre urban park or walking corridor parallel to Kellogg Boulevard and the shoreline.

8. Reconnect Rondo Land Bridge: A coalition of civic leaders hope to design and construct a community land bridge over Interstate 94 between Chatsworth and Grotto streets, and St. Anthony and Concordia Avenue. The bridge would turn that section of the interstate into a tunnel, creating a platform for new housing, jobs and park space within the historically Black neighborhood. Until firm cost estimates are in hand, the request is mostly a placeholder.