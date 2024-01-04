Roadrunners win on the road over Loyola, break up SSAC losing skid

Jan. 4—Dalton State College started 3-0 in its Southern States Athletic Conference schedule before dropping three straight SSAC games by slim margins to some of the conference's best.

The Roadrunners ended that skid with an 89-82 victory over Loyola in New Orleans Wednesday night.

Dalton State led late and fended off a Loyola rally to secure the win. An 80-72 lead with 1:07 to go was trimmed down to 84-82 at the 24 second mark, thanks to a pair of Loyola 3-pointers and another jumper that made the lead just two.

The Wolf Pack wouldn't score again, though, as Antonio Lewis stepped to the free throw line to make five-out-of-six free throw attempts — including four in a row — in the last 16 seconds of game action to make sure the Roadrunners ran out with a road win.

Loyola led 47-46 after a high-scoring first half, but a free throw by Harrison Eghan gave the Roadrunners the lead for good at the 16:08 mark of the second half. The hosts never let Dalton State's lead grow more than 10 and made their late push.

Dalton State had a lead of as much as eight points in the first half, but the Wolf Pack used a 13-5 run to close the first period to grab the one-point advantage in the waning seconds.

The late free throws from Lewis weren't the only time the Roadrunners found success at the foul line. Dalton State earned 35 attempts at the charity stripe thanks to 23 fouls by Loyola. The Roadrunners made 23 of those 35 attempts. Loyola got just 11 free throws and made seven of them.

Eghan was the biggest recipient of the free throw boon for DSC, making seven of his 11 attempts and finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.

Franklin Almonte, a Dalton High School graduate, finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Almonte hit on four of his nine 3-pointers, including back-to-back triples early in the second half to help the Roadrunners grab the lead. The four 3-pointers matched a career-high, set in February 2022, for Almonte.

Donavan Miller matched Almonte for the team lead with 15 points, also tallying five assists. Matt Compas scored 14, while Qualen Pettus had 12 points and six boards. Lewis finished with 11 points and four assists.

Milan Mejia scored 25 points for Loyola to lead the game, while Leonard Jackson. had 18 points and 11 rebounds.

The Roadrunners hope to start a new SSAC win streak. Dalton State hosts Faulkner on Saturday at 2 p.m.