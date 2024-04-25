Roadrunners back on top: Dalton State men take second straight SSAC golf title

Apr. 24—After having a six-season reign atop the Southern States Athletic Conference interrupted two years ago, the Dalton State College men's golf team has officially started a new streak of conference titles.

The Roadrunners won their second straight SSAC championship, fending off a late push by William Carey to take the conference tournament by five strokes in Greenville, Alabama, on Wednesday. Dalton State's Brock Hoover led the way for the Roadrunners and earned individual medalist status, finishing at 5-under for the tournament.

Dalton State got back on top with an SSAC title a season ago after falling in the conference tournament in 2022, ending a streak of six straight conference championships.

The Roadrunners earned this year's title by taking a 12-stroke lead after Monday's first round and hanging on for the win despite being outshot by runner-up William Carey over Tuesday's second and Wednesday's third.

The Roadrunners were at 285 after one round, the best team round out of any in the tourney. Dalton State shot 292 in round two and 290 in round three, but the lead was big enough to withstand William Carey's scores of 288 and 287 in the final two rounds.

Dalton State's 867 for the tournament was five strokes ahead of William Carey's 872, and third-place Blue Mountain Christian was 34 strokes behind the Roadrunners.

Hoover's 67 — the best individual round in the tourney — in the first round helped the Roadrunners out to the big lead. He finished two strokes ahead of UT Southern's Jacob Wilson for the individual title.

Dalton State's Jarod Edwards finished seventh at 3-over. Steve Kibare tied for ninth at 7-over, Jack Whaley was tied for 14th at 9-over and Trevor Bassett was 18th at 10-over.

The Roadrunners will now turn their sights towards preparing for the NAIA National Championship, which this year will be held at Dalton Golf & Country Club and hosted by Dalton State, which is ranked No. 1 in the country.

The national championship tournament starts May 21 in Dalton.