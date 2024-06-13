Roaders QB Ethan Houck finds road to D-I scholarship at Liberty University

Ethan Houck was told he should leave Brunswick High School.

It wasn’t a big enough school, they said. Not enough people would see him there to offer him a major football scholarship. The offense might not showcase his talents enough.

But Houck ignored all that advice. He chose to stay at Brunswick, where he has shined for three seasons as the school’s starting varsity quarterback with his senior season still to come this fall.

And, earlier this week, Houck announced that he had accepted a scholarship to play football at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“I like to say I am a loyal guy,” Houck said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Liberty seems like a pretty low profile Division I football program. But the Flames won their first 13 games last season, earned their way into the Top 25 and captured the Conference USA championship. Their only loss last season came in the Fiesta Bowl to Oregon, 45-6, on Jan. 1.

They are the only Football Bowl Subdivision team from Virginia to ever win 13 games in a season.

“When people ask me about Liberty, a lot of them are very surprised,” Houck said.

So, a supposedly low-profile quarterback in the recruiting world winds up at a supposedly low-profile school.

“It’s really cool. He’s been one of the most high-profile players we have ever had at Brunswick,” Railroaders coach Jerry Smith said of Houck, who will be the first Division I-A (FBS) quarterback to ever come out of the program.

The fit between Houck and Liberty could hardly be better.

Houck’s faith is a big part of his life and a big part of the experience at the evangelical Christian school of just over 48,000 undergraduates.

The Flames also run an offense that asks the quarterback to run quite a bit, and the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Houck rushed for more than 800 yards and 13 touchdowns last season for Brunswick.

He also passed for 1,350 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Railroaders, who won seven of their nine regular-season games last fall before blowing a 19-0 lead and surprisingly bowing out in the first round of the Class 1A North regional playoffs to visiting Havre de Grace.

“His ability to extend plays is really good,” Smith said. “He has great vision.”

Houck described the recruiting process as being a little stressful. There were 15 schools that really wanted him, and there were a lot of names to remember and requests to fulfill.

He strongly considered going to the University of North Carolina-Charlotte before choosing Liberty, where train tracks just so happen to run alongside the campus.

The first time he heard a train come through on a recruiting visit with the Flames, Houck said, “It felt like home.”