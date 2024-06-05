'Roaders back at home to face the RailCats

Jun. 4—The Cleburne Railroaders closed out their six-game series against the Chicago Dogs with a 4-2 record.

The Railroaders win on Wednesday — 10-1 over the Chicago Dogs — featured 13 hits and 10 runs. First baseman Thomas Dillard hit for the cycle after a double in the ninth inning, which is Dillard's first career cycle and only the third in Cleburne history as the Railroaders lit up the Chicago Dogs 10-1 on Wednesday afternoon at Impact Field.

Dillard started his day with a three-run home run in the third inning which was one of five for the Railroaders. Designated hitter Jaxx Groshans and right fielder Brian O'Grady both went yard twice and now are tied with second baseman Carter Aldrete for the league lead in home runs with seven.

After a single in the fifth, Dillard took advantage of a well-hit ball to right field and hustled his way to third for a triple. Between Dillard, Groshans and O'Grady, they combined for nine hits, nine runs and nine RBIs.

The Railroader offense was alive and well but don't discredit the work left handed pitcher Jacques Pucheu did on the mound. In his longest outing of the season, Pucheu went six innings, allowed one run, one walk and struck out six. Game two also featured appearances from right handed pitcher Chris Muller and newcomer left handed pitcher Jake Cantleberry who all contributed to six straight scoreless innings for Chicago.

The Dogs only allowed seven hits and one run over game three and four. The only run was a solo home run by left fielder Hill Alexander. On Thursday the Railroaders fell to the Dogs 2-1, followed by a 6-0 loss on Friday.

With rain throughout the day Saturday and a two-hour and 15-minute delay, game five in their six-game series against the Dogs started late before being called. They finished out the game on Sunday and the Railroaders bounced back to win 13-10. They closed out the Dogs series with their last game on Sunday, with another Railroaders win 2-1.

Off the field, Railroaders Manager Pete Incaviglia has been making moves to the roster. Pitcher Dylan Bice was placed on the disabled list with a hip injury that left him out of the rest of the Dogs series.

On Saturday, the Railroaders traded infielder Preston Palmeiro to Sioux City in exchange for starting pitcher Antonio Velez.

The Railroaders are back home for a six-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats beginning tonight.

Tonight is Tasty Tuesday, Wednesday is Wiener Wednesday, Thursday is Thirsty Thursday and Friday is Fireworks Friday presented by La Moderna.

Thursday night is also Salute to Heroes night.

Saturday is First Responder Night presented by Express Employment Professionals, with an additional firework show post-game.

Sunday night is Faith and Family Night presented by 88.3 the Journey and Cleburne Ford.