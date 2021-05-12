Road warriors: Steelers Week 1 away record under Mike Tomlin

As we await tonight’s NFL schedule release, the Steelers announced which team they will be facing Week 1.

Kicking off Pittsburgh’s 2021 schedule — the NFL’s toughest — will be an away matchup versus the rival Buffalo Bills.

Since Mike Tomlin took over in 2007, the Steelers are 4-4-1 in Week 1 road games.

For the seventh consecutive season, Pittsburgh starts its season on the road. You’d have to go all the way back to 2014 for the last game Heinz Field played host to kick off the season — the Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a 30-27 nailbiter.

