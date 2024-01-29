Road victory pushes Dalton State conference win streak to 3

Jan. 29—A 69-58 victory over Point in West Point on Saturday pushed the Dalton State College winning streak to three games and keeps the Roadrunners rising in the Southern States Athletic Conference standings.

Dalton State (12-7, 8-4 SSAC) fended off last-place Point (6-15, 0-13 SSAC) to win its third straight conference game. The Roadrunners are tied for fourth place in the 13-team conference with a game against a top-of-the-table UT Southern team looming this weekend.

On Saturday, Point led early, but, after the lead exchanged a few times, Dalton State grabbed the advantage for good late in the first half.

The Roadrunners led 35-29 at halftime, built the lead up to as much as 18 late in the second half and held off a late Point rally of seven straight points to end the game.

Donavan Miller led Dalton State with 17 points, making 3-for-4 from 3-point range, and dished four assists. Compas hit his lone 3-point attempt and finished second in scoring for Dalton State with 12 points. Outside of Miller and Eghan, who combined to go 4-for-5, the Roadrunners finished 1-for-10 from behind the arc. Harrison Eghan hit the other, going 1-for-2 and tallying five points.

Allon Johnson scored nine points, brought down six rebounds and dished a career-high six assists. Franklin Almonte scored eight points and had seven rebounds.

The Roadrunners shot 52% from the field in the second half despite making all five of their 3-pointers in the first period. Dalton State held a 44.6% shooting mark for the game.

Sam Rees led Point with 15 points, and Justice Hayes scored 11.

The win marks the second three-game SSAC win streak for Dalton State, which started 3-0 in conference play.

Next up for Dalton State is a road trip to Mount Vernon to play Brewton-Parker, which is 4-9 in conference play, on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Dalton State hosts UT Southern, ranked 18th in the country, on Saturday at 2 p.m.