'Road to the Victors': 1997 Michigan vs. Ohio State, Charles Woodson's Heisman moments

On this episode: This week, Andrew Hammond is joined by award-winning Free Press columnist Mitch Albom, who was one of the 100,000-plus in attendance for the 1997 Michigan-Ohio State game at the Big House. Mitch remembers the Wolverines' dominate defense and Charles Woodson's signature moment that sent U-M to the Rose Bowl.

