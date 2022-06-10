‘Road to UFC’ video: Rinya Nakamura mangles Gugun Gusman’s arm with brutal kimura

Rinya Nakamura put the hurt on Gugun Gusman to advance in the bantamweight tournament on Episode 3 of “Road to UFC” on Friday.

Nakamura (5-0) finished Gusman (8-4) in the first round courtesy of a nasty kimura, and did some damage in the process as his opponent rolled on the ground in agony after he was forced to tap out.

Check out the replay of the finish below (via Twitter):

A gorgeous submission from Rinya Nakamura puts him into the BW semis 👏 [ #RoadToUFC Episode 3 is LIVE on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/WQRGzA78uy — UFC (@ufc) June 10, 2022

Prior to the finish, Nakamura was docket one point for an illegal strike to the back of Gusman’s head. He used that as motivation, though, because immediately afterward he scored a big takedown, latched on the submission and got the to advance to the semifinal round, where he’ll face Toshiomi Kazama.