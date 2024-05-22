Road to state: Tuscola baseball's run to final four

May 21—It's been a long and winding road for Tuscola baseball to get to this point: for the first time in 14 years, the Mounties will play in the final four of the state tournament.

Follow Tuscola in the play-offs

Game 1: 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 21 at East Rowan

Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at Tuscola

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday, May 24 at East Rowan

There are a few ways to follow the Mounties throughout the series. Fans can listen to WPTL for a radio feed, follow @AarikLong on X (formerly known as Twitter) for live updates throughout the game or you can check themountaineer.com the night of the games for recaps of the action.

And the team will once again face the same opponent as in 2010, when the East Rowan Mustangs swept the series, knocking Tuscola out of the running for the state title game.

But the Tuscola baseball boys are on fire this season and hope to take their revenge.

"I've been waiting on this since he started baseball in middle school," said Kevin Stepp, father of senior Noah Stepp. "I've believed since they were in middle school that this group could make it this far. A lot of people have doubted them. There's a lot of people who thought this group didn't have it, but they've had it since middle school."

Kent Nelson, father of junior Kolt Nelson, agreed.

"There's a couple of us dads that realized years ago at a young age that these kids have some special talents," Nelson said. "They're living up to expectations now."

That path continued into this offseason when the Mounties were working together without the assistance of their coaches, who are barred from coaching athletes out of season. But the boys practiced on their own — at one point, a group of the players were taking batting practice together in 23-degree weather.

"People don't know the countless hours these kids have put into this," Nelson said.

And those countless hours have paid off in the connection the players have made with one another.

"It's really special," junior Evan Conner said. "This team right here is something else. The seniors — we don't want them to go, so we're just trying to keep them as long as we can. We want to keep this team together as long as possible."

For two of the players on the team, senior Jed West and freshman Bo West, that companionship extends well beyond the field.

"It's been extremely exciting, especially having two boys on the team playing together," said Hope West, the West brothers' mother. "They've played their whole lives together. It's been really special for them to get to play together."

That close-knit camaraderie carries over to the parents, as well.

"This group of parents are like the kids," Nelson said. "They get along and are a tight-knit group. There's no one else you'd want to share this journey with."

Mounties overcome early season hiccups

Coming into the season, spirits were high. The team knew they had something special brewing, but no one truly could predict the ride that the Mounties have been on.

"We knew we were going to be really talented and had a chance to make a run, but I don't think anybody says at the beginning of the year that they're going to be playing in the regional finals," Tuscola coach Zack Shepherd said. "You've got to have breaks go your way. Who's to say that we don't trip around first base and lose? It's hard to sit there and think you're going to be there, but I did think we were going to have a successful season."

The season began a little bit rocky for the Mountaineers.

Tuscola dropped two of their first five games — losing close contests against A.C. Reynolds and East Rutherford.

But that showed just how good this Tuscola team could be. The game against East Rutherford went 12 innings before the Cavaliers finally grabbed the win.

That same East Rutherford team went 22-1 in the regular season, earning the No. 2 seed in the 2A bracket and are also heading into a regional championship series — in 2A versus Tuscola's 3A.

"We've had our ups and downs," senior Owen Ward said. "We've lost a couple of games we shouldn't have. We've had a pretty solid season. We get along very well as a team. We fight. We don't ever lay down."

After the two early losses, Tuscola settled down, winning six straight games and getting their mojo back. A County Clash loss slowed their momentum, but only temporarily, as Tuscola won eight of their final 10 regular season games — including avenging the loss to A.C. Reynolds and a win against West Henderson.

The win against West Henderson was a big turning point among the boys, showing the players that they could beat the best of the best — including the reigning state champions.

Tough road through the playoffs

Once the playoffs opened up, Tuscola did not slow down. The Mounties came into the playoffs ranked as the No. 10 seed, though they would have been higher if not for the NCHSAA ranking system. Conference champions are seeded first, so the Mounties got knocked down the pecking order because they had not won the Mountain 7, despite being ranked No. 4 in the RPI.

Tuscola opened the playoffs at home against No. 23 Stuart Cramer, grabbing an 11-1 mercy rule victory.

From there, the Mounties began the road trips.

"We're taking it in stride," Hope West said. "We try to enjoy and appreciate every moment. I get to scrub their pants and wash their jerseys. It's actually a pleasure for me to drive the three hours or stay up late for them or whatever it may be."

West said she even scrubs Bo's white cleats before every game to make sure the freshman is looking his best.

A trip to Rockingham County in the second round and to North Davidson in the fourth round meant long road trips for the Mountaineers.

But the players didn't mind too much.

"The bus rides over are a blast," Conner said. "We sleep for about an hour or so and after that, it's on. We've got music going and everything."

Those bus rides are a big part of the memories being made by the athletes.

"High school sports are about making memories," Shepherd said. "They're going to remember this for a long time."

Tuscola won the second round of play-offs against Rockingham County 4-2. That win set up a tough game against No. 2 West Henderson in the third round.

It was a do-or-die match up. The Mounties and Falcons had split the regular season — each team winning one game in their two contests against each other. That made the playoff game even more intense, with the two Mountain 7 rivals not only wanting to advance but earn bragging rights.

Tuscola grabbed those bragging rights with a dominant 7-2 victory.

"We definitely knew if we worked hard enough at it, that (a deep playoff run) was possible," Ward said. "We wanted to win the conference championship, but I think this is better anyway."

After the win against West Henderson, things did not get any easier.

Tuscola then hit the road for a battle with No. 3 North Davidson — a significantly closer battle that came down to the final pitch.

The Mounties earned the win on the road and punched their ticket to this week's regional championship series.

"You want to beat the best," Shepherd said. "If your kids worked this hard and you get to this point, you don't want anything taken for granted. Nobody is going to take it for granted when you beat No. 2 and No. 3 on the road."

On the bus ride home following the win, things began to set in with the team and coach.

"It's kind of crazy," Shepherd said. "On the bus ride home, you don't really put it into perspective. Then, one of them pulls the bracket up and when you see there's only four teams left, it's kind of cool."

Blonde bombers

During the playoffs, the players also started rocking a new look — bleach-blonde hair.

"We all said that if we made it to the playoffs we'd bleach our hair," Ward said.

On Monday, Shepherd was seen sporting the same hairdo.

"They kept telling me 'You gotta do it,'" Shepherd said. "Well, my wife's cousin got married Saturday in Greenville, so I couldn't do it for the wedding. I told them if they made it to the regional finals I would do it, so [Sunday] night I did it."

The wins up to this point have proven to the Tuscola team that they are good enough to win the whole thing.

"Coming into the year, we all said that we wanted to win a state championship. That was our team goal," Conner said. "I don't think we really realized how good we are. I think we underestimated ourselves. Now that we're where we are, everyone is starting to realize how good we are and what a chance we have to prove it."

Down East, two teams are squaring off this week in a three-game series of their own to determine the East Regionals champion. That winner will face the winner of West Regionals for the state champion trophy.

This week's series could very well be the biggest games of the year. The sentiment is growing that East Rowan and Tuscola are the two best teams at the 3A level, and thus have a good chance at beating whoever emerges from East Regionals.

"Whoever wins this week will be the state champions," Stepp said of the match-up between Tuscola and East Rowan.

