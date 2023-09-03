Road Remains Closed After Flash Flooding in California's San Bernardino County

State Route 127 remained partially closed in California’s San Bernardino County on Sunday, September 3, after the road flooded during thunderstorms on Friday night, officials said.

This footage was released by Caltrans District 9, who said it was captured on between Baker and Tecopa Hot Springs on Friday night. Caltrans said the road remained closed over the weekend as crews assessed damage. Credit: Caltrans District 9 via Storyful