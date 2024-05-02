Road killers: Twins win 10th in row with another rally in Chicago

CHICAGO – Before the Twins reeled off 10 straight wins, transforming into the hottest team in the major leagues, they viewed this part of their schedule as a chance to dig themselves out of a hole they created.

The Twins weren't playing well through the first three weeks of the season, but they had three straight series against the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, teams with two of the three worst records in the American League.

"We knew we had an opportunity coming into this stretch to turn the page a little bit and have a fresh start," Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers said after a 10-5 victory Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. "I don't think anyone in here expected to go 10-0."

The Twins, who matched their longest winning streak in the past 18 seasons, went undefeated on a road trip of at least six games for the first time in franchise history, and they finished it the same way they started.

The offense roared to life during their winning streak, averaging more than seven runs per game. They didn't take their first lead until the seventh inning Wednesday against the White Sox (6-25), when Max Kepler powered an RBI single through the right side of the infield against lefty reliever Tim Hill. It was the third straight game Kepler drove in the go-ahead run.

The Twins compiled five hits and four runs in the ninth inning, which included back-to-back run-scoring doubles from Jose Miranda and Jeffers.

"We put in a lot of work from the start of spring training to do special stuff like this," said Alex Kirilloff, who hit a solo homer in the fifth inning. "It definitely feels really good when something like this comes along."

With the way the Twins are playing, no deficit feels daunting. Bailey Ober gave up two runs after only four batters. Byron Buxton exited in the second inning because of right knee soreness. The offense had only two runners reach second base through the first five innings.

Wednesday was a game where the Twins were rewarded for keeping the score close. White Sox reliever Steven Wilson issued three walks in the sixth inning. Willi Castro, batting with the bases loaded, hit a ground ball that bounced between shortstop Paul DeJong's legs for a game-tying, two-run error.

"It's one of those things where you get to really identify what momentum feels like and positive energy feels like and guys feeding off each other," said manager Rocco Baldelli after the Twins swept their first series at Guaranteed Rate Field since 2019. "That's what's going on here right now."

BOXSCORE: Twins 10, Chicago White Sox 5

MLB standings: Twins on a roll

The Twins are in the type of streak where all players are contributing. Miranda replaced an injured Buxton, and delivered three hits and two RBI. Kyle Farmer started the ninth-inning rally with a pinch-hit single. Castro, batting eighth, had three hits and was a homer shy of the cycle.

"I feel like everyone is playing a little freer," said Ober, who pitched six innings to boost a taxed Twins bullpen. "You can just tell there's not a whole lot of pressure being put on ourselves. If one of the guys doesn't get the job done, we're confident in the next guy to be able to pick us up."

Music boomed throughout the clubhouse after the Twins reached their first 10-game winning streak since June 2008. Several players said they aren't focused on the streak, but they are just enjoying each one individually.

"It doesn't matter who we are playing," Farmer said. "Things are going our way."