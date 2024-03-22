Road to Kentucky Derby 2024: Top horses to watch in Louisiana Derby and Jeff Ruby Steaks

For Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen, the road to this year’s Kentucky Derby will go through New Orleans.

With Track Phantom and Hall of Fame, Asmussen has a pair of top contenders in Saturday’s $1 million, Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds.

The Louisiana Derby (6:42 p.m. EDT post time) will offer 200 qualifying points toward the May 4 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, including 100 to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

Track Phantom is the 3-1 favorite in the morning line after a runner-up finish to Sierra Leone on Feb. 17 in the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds. Sierra Leone is the current Kentucky Derby favorite.

Trainer Steve Asmussen outside his barn at Churchill Downs on April 24, 2023, ahead of the 149th Kentucky Derby.

“He’s a wonderful horse,” Asmussen said. “I’m very fortunate to have him for the 3-year-old series here (at Fair Grounds). He has run extremely well in the three previous (Derby preps). Hopefully we can get back to the winner’s circle with him on Saturday. Obviously, we like his chances.”

A son of Quality Road, Track Phantom is 3-2-1 in six career starts. He drew the No. 12 post in the field of 12.

Hall of Fame is 8-1 in the morning line after a disappointing seventh-place finish in the Risen Star. It was the first stakes race of his career and came on a sloppy track.

“No excuses on the going,” Asmussen said. “We like who he is, like how he came out of it, like how he’s trained back and feel very fortunate to have this good of a 3-year-old at this time of the year in this significant of a race.”

A son of Gun Runner, Hall of Fame drew the No. 2 post.

Track Phantom is one of four horses in the field who rank among the top 25 on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard. Track Phantom ranks fifth with 55 points and joins Common Defense (10th, 27 points), Catching Freedom (12th, 25 points) and Honor Marie (25th, 15 points) in the Louisiana Derby.

Catching Freedom, trained by Louisville’s Brad Cox, is the 4-1 second choice in the morning line. The son of Constitution finished third in the Risen Star.

“He’s always been a fairly average work horse, but in his last two he’s been a little bit more into it, finishing up a little better, and his gallop outs have been better,” Cox said. “I’m optimistic he can take a step forward.”

Post time: 6:42 p.m. EDT Saturday at Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Purse: $1 million. Grade: 2. Distance: 1 3/16 miles. Jockey weight: 122 pounds. TV: CNBC. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Triple Espresso, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher, SCRATCHED

2. Hall of Fame, Ricardo Santana Jr., Steve Asmussen, 8-1

3. Antiquarian, John Velazquez, Todd Pletcher, 12-1

4. Agate Road, Irad Ortiz Jr., Todd Pletcher, 8-1

5. Catching Freedom, Flavien Prat, Brad Cox, 4-1

6. Awesome Ruta, Mitchell Murrill, Joey Foster, 30-1

7. Honor Marie, Ben Curtis, Whit Beckman, 8-1

8. Next Level, Jose Riquelme, Keith Desormeaux, 30-1

9. Real Men Violin, Corey Lanerie, Kenny McPeek, 20-1

10. Common Defense, Brian Hernandez Jr., Kenny McPeek, 6-1

11. Tuscan Gold, Tyler Gaffalione, Chad Brown, 8-1

12. Track Phantom, Joel Rosario, Steve Asmussen, 3-1

Endlessly favored in Jeff Ruby Steaks

Endlessly is the 5-2 morning-line favorite for Saturday’s $700,000, Grade 3 Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park.

The Jeff Ruby (6:25 p.m. EDT post time) will offer 200 qualifying points toward the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winner and 50 to the runner-up.

Trained by Michael McCarthy, Endlessly has won four of five career starts and most recently captured the El Camino Real Derby on Feb. 10 at Golden Gate.

Northern Flame, trained by Kenny McPeek, is the 5-1 second choice. The son of Flameaway enters off a third-place finish in the Grade 2 Rebel on Feb. 24 at Oaklawn Park.

Northern Flame is one of two horses in the field who rank among the top 25 on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard, standing 21st with 18 points. West Saratoga is 22nd with 17 points.

Post time: 6:25 p.m. EDT Saturday at Turfway Park in Florence. Purse: $700,000. Grade: 3. Distance: 1 1/8 miles. Jockey weight: 123 pounds. TV: CNBC. Kentucky Derby qualifying points: 100 for first place, 50 for second place, 25 for third place, 15 for fourth place, 10 for fifth place.

PP Horse, jockey, trainer, odds

1. Freedom Principle, Adam Beschizza, Jose Garaffalo, 30-1

2. Dancing Groom, Frankie Dettori, Antonio Sano, 15-1

3. Lucky Jeremy, Gerardo Corrales, Bill Morey, 10-1

4. Noted, Luis Saez, Todd Pletcher, 10-1

5. Agate Road, Jose Ortiz, Todd Pletcher, SCRATCHED

6. Northern Flame, Julien Leparoux, Kenny McPeek, 5-1

7. Woodcourt, Luan Machado, Cipriano Contreras, 6-1

8. Otello, Javier Castellano, Christophe Clement, 12-1

9. Seize the Grey, Nik Juarez, D. Wayne Lukas, 8-1

10. Endlessly, Umberto Rispoli, Michael McCarthy, 5-2

11. Baytown Chatterbox, Albin Jiminez, Paul McEntee, 30-1

12. West Saratoga, Jesus Castanon, Larry Demeritte, 20-1

Also eligible

13. Circle P, Tyler Conner, Flint Stites, 30-1

14. Triple Espresso, Jose Ortiz, Todd Pletcher, 20-1

