Road to Hoover: SEC baseball standings with two regular-season days remaining
Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on Saturday.
The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the SEC Tournament.
No. 9 South Carolina (37-15, 15-11 SEC) will host No. 19 Tennessee (36-17, 14-13 SEC), Friday and Saturday, at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina to conclude regular-season play.
Tennessee enters the final regular-season series projected to play in the NCAA Tournament Charlottesville Regional, hosted by Virginia.
South Carolina is projected to host the Columbia Regional.
College baseball bracketology: Week 14 NCAA Tournament regional projections
2023 SEC baseball power rankings entering final week of regular-season play
Below are Southeastern Conference standings entering Friday’s contests with two days remaining in the regular-season.
SEC East 1: Florida
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Florida 2023 SEC record: 19-9
Games back: —
Gators’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Gainesville Regional as a No. 3 seed
For more on Florida visit Gators Wire
SEC East 2: Vanderbilt
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Vanderbilt’s 2023 SEC record: 17-11
Games back: 2
Commodores’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Nashville Regional as a No. 5 seed
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Vanderbilt baseball series through the years
SEC East 3: South Carolina
AP Photo/Sean Rayford
South Carolina’s 2023 SEC record: 15-11
Games back: 3
Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Columbia Regional as a No. 7 seed
SEC East 4: Kentucky
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Kentucky’s 2023 SEC record: 15-13
Games back: 4
Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Lexington Regional as a No. 9 seed
SEC East 5: Tennessee
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Tennessee’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13
Games back: 4.5
Volunteers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia
PHOTOS: Tony Vitello through the years
SEC East 6: Missouri
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Missouri’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17
Games back: 8.5
Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected
PHOTOS: Tennessee-Missouri baseball series during Tony Vitello era
SEC East 7: Georgia
AP Photo/Butch Dill
Georgia’s 2023 SEC record: 10-18
Games back: 9
Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected
For more on Georgia visit UGA Wire
SEC West 1: Arkansas
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Arkansas’ 2023 SEC record: 20-8
Games back: —
Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Fayetteville Regional as a No. 2 seed
For more on Arkansas visit Razorbacks Wire
SEC West 2: LSU
Scott Clause/USA TODAY Network
LSU’s 2023 SEC record: 18-9
Games back: 1.5
Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Baton Rouge Regional as a No. 4 seed
For more on LSU visit LSU Tigers Wire
SEC West 3: Auburn
Bruce Thorson-USA TODAY Sports
Auburn’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13
Games back: 5.5
Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson
For more on Auburn visit Auburn Wire
SEC West 4: Alabama
Gary Cosby Jr./USA TODAY Network
Alabama’s 2023 SEC record: 14-14
Games back: 6
Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina
For more on Alabama visit Roll Tide Wire
SEC West 5: Texas A&M
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Texas A&M’s 2023 SEC record: 12-16
Games back: 8
Aggies’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Durham Regional hosted by Duke
For more on Texas A&M visit Aggies Wire
SEC West 6: Mississippi State
Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire
Mississippi State’s 2023 SEC record: 9-19
Games back: 11
Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected
SEC West 7: Ole Miss
Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports
Ole Miss’ 2023 SEC record: 6-22
Games back: 14
Rebels’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected