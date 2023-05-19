Road to Hoover: SEC baseball standings with two regular-season days remaining

Southeastern Conference regular-season play will conclude on Saturday.

The Southeastern Conference Tournament will be held May 23-28 at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. The top 12 teams in the conference standings will make the SEC Tournament.

No. 9 South Carolina (37-15, 15-11 SEC) will host No. 19 Tennessee (36-17, 14-13 SEC), Friday and Saturday, at Founders Park in Columbia, South Carolina to conclude regular-season play.

Tennessee enters the final regular-season series projected to play in the NCAA Tournament Charlottesville Regional, hosted by Virginia.

South Carolina is projected to host the Columbia Regional.

Below are Southeastern Conference standings entering Friday’s contests with two days remaining in the regular-season.

SEC East 1: Florida

Florida 2023 SEC record: 19-9

Games back: —

Gators’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Gainesville Regional as a No. 3 seed

SEC East 2: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt’s 2023 SEC record: 17-11

Games back: 2

Commodores’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Nashville Regional as a No. 5 seed

SEC East 3: South Carolina

South Carolina’s 2023 SEC record: 15-11

Games back: 3

Gamecocks’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Columbia Regional as a No. 7 seed

SEC East 4: Kentucky

Kentucky’s 2023 SEC record: 15-13

Games back: 4

Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Lexington Regional as a No. 9 seed

SEC East 5: Tennessee

Tennessee’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13

Games back: 4.5

Volunteers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Charlottesville Regional hosted by Virginia

SEC East 6: Missouri

Missouri’s 2023 SEC record: 10-17

Games back: 8.5

Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected

SEC East 7: Georgia

Georgia’s 2023 SEC record: 10-18

Games back: 9

Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected

SEC West 1: Arkansas

Arkansas’ 2023 SEC record: 20-8

Games back: —

Razorbacks’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Fayetteville Regional as a No. 2 seed

SEC West 2: LSU

LSU’s 2023 SEC record: 18-9

Games back: 1.5

Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Hosting Baton Rouge Regional as a No. 4 seed

SEC West 3: Auburn

Auburn’s 2023 SEC record: 14-13

Games back: 5.5

Tigers’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

SEC West 4: Alabama

Alabama’s 2023 SEC record: 14-14

Games back: 6

Crimson Tide’s NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

SEC West 5: Texas A&M

Texas A&M’s 2023 SEC record: 12-16

Games back: 8

Aggies’ NCAA Tournament projection: Playing in the Durham Regional hosted by Duke

SEC West 6: Mississippi State

Mississippi State’s 2023 SEC record: 9-19

Games back: 11

Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected

SEC West 7: Ole Miss

Ole Miss’ 2023 SEC record: 6-22

Games back: 14

Rebels’ NCAA Tournament projection: Not projected

