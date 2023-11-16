Road to high school state football semifinals travels through Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium

More: Vestal's McGinley family sees Christmas tree raised at Rockefeller Center in NYC

Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium will be the venue for two state football quarterfinals Friday and three more Saturday as Section 4’s finest take on the best from Section 3.

Winners advance to semifinals the following weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse to oppose champions from Section 5 or Section 6.

Of particular note this weekend is a pair of top-ranked, two-time defending state champions, Maine-Endwell in Class B and Tioga Central in Class D.

Here, a breakdown of what’s ahead:

Class AA

Matchup: Syracuse CBA (11-0) vs. Elmira (5-5).

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Next for winner: Semifinal 6 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cicero-North Syracuse vs. 5-McQuaid Jesuit (11-0) or 6-Bennett (10-0).

Sectional final results: CBA def. Cicero-North Syracuse, 34-7; Elmira def. Corning, 31-14.

More: Elmira returns to top of Section 4 Class AA football with win over Corning

State rankings: CBA No. 5; Elmira No. 30.

State playoff records: CBA 14-10; Elmira 1-4.

Etc.: The Brothers have outscored their opponents by an aggregate 520-115 .. CBA’s most recent three opponents have produced a combined 26 points .. CBA was a 49-40 winner against Corning on Sept. 15, a week after whacking Union-Endicott by 56-0.

Class A

Matchup: Whitesboro (10-1) vs. Vestal (8-1).

When: 8 p.m. Friday.

Next for winner: Semifinal 6 p.m. Nov. 24 at Cicero-North Syracuse vs. 5-East/World of Inquiry (11-0) or 6-Clarence (11-0).

Sectional final results: Whitesboro def. East Syracuse-Minoa, 55-6; Vestal def. Horseheads, 40-14.

State rankings: Whitesboro No. 6; Vestal No. 15.

State playoff records: Whitesboro 6-8; Vestal 4-3.

Etc.: Leading to that Section 3 final, Whitesboro led by 43-0 at halftime of a 67-6 quarterfinal win over Westhill and by 48-0 after three quarters of a 48-24 semifinal win over Corcoran. … The Warriors, whose loss was dealt by Latham Shaker (25-15) on opening day, have outscored their opponents by 515-166. … Four of Whitesboro’s most recent five opponents have scored seven or fewer points. ... Vestal will be without two-way standout Liam Nealy. He is ineligible after being assessed a targeting penalty in the Section 4 final.

Class B

Matchup: Indian River (9-2) vs. Maine-Endwell (10-0).

When: 3 p.m. Saturday.

Next for winner: Semifinal 3 p.m. Nov. 25 at Cicero-North Syracuse vs. 5-Monroe (10-0) or 6-Health Sciences/Global Concepts (10-1).

Maine-Endwell defenders close in for the tackle against Owego, Nov. 11, 2023.

Sectional final results: Indian River def. New Hartford, 28-27; Maine-Endwell def. Owego, 69-21.

State rankings: Indian River No. 7; Maine-Endwell No. 1.

State playoff records: Indian River 4-1; Maine-Endwell 23-3.

Etc.: Indian River secured its sectional championship with a touchdown and quarterback Riley Alexander’s two-point conversion with 32 seconds remaining. … Heading into the sectional final, Derek Jones led Indian River rushers with 1,546 yards and 24 touchdowns, and Kane Lynch had 965 and nine. … The Warriors, unbeaten on the field this season, forfeited two early games as result of a player eligibility matter.

More: Startling start sends Maine-Endwell on its way to Section 4 Class B football championship

Class C

Matchup: Adirondack (10-1) vs. Waverly (10-1).

When: Noon Saturday

Next for winner: Semifinal noon Nov. 25 at Cicero-North Syracuse vs. 5-LeRoy (11-0) or 6-Salamanca (9-2).

Waverly's Payton Fravel runs for a touchdown in a 30-21 win over Chenango Forks in the Section 4 Class C football championship game Nov. 11, 2023 at Vestal's Dick Hoover Stadium.

Sectional final results: Adirondack def. General Brown, 30-26; Waverly def. Chenango Forks, 30-21.

State rankings: Adirondack No. 4; Waverly No. 2.

State playoff records: Adirondack 0-0; Waverly 1-4.

Etc.: Adirondack is a first-time Section 3 champion since 1991. … The Wildcats have won five in a row since a 12-6 loss to General Brown on Oct. 6, averaging 35.2 points per game during that streak. … The team’s most recent two wins have come by a combined 11 points.

Class D

Matchup: Dolgeville (8-2) vs. Tioga (11-0).

When: 5 p.m. Friday.

Next for winner: Semifinal 3 p.m. Nov. 24 at Cicero-North Syracuse vs. 5-Canisteo-Greenwood (9-2) or 6-Clymer/Sherman/Panama (10-0).

Sectional final results: Dolgeville def. Mount Markham, 32-14; Tioga def. Delhi, 55-7.

State rankings: Dolgeville No. 9; Tioga No. 1.

State playoff records: Dolgeville 7-9; Tioga 16-7.

Etc.: Trevor Borst rushed for five touchdowns in the Section 3 final, which brought Dolgeville a third consecutive sectional championship .. The Blue Devils lost their first two games of the season, 14-12 to Sandy Creek and 13-12 to Beaver River. … Dolgeville’s most recent four opponents have been limited to 14 or fewer points. … Tioga Central? Points per game are 53.8.

This article originally appeared on Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin: High School football: Two quarterfinals Fri., three Sat. at Vestal