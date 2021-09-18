Road-field advantage among 6 things to know about Cowboys-Chargers tilt

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rough time since their season opening loss. First it was losing WR Michael Gallup for at least three weeks, then it was the suspension to RT La’el Collins, and the latest casualty was DE DeMarcus Lawrence, who broke a bone in his foot and is down for at least six and most likely longer.

Furthermore, DE Randy Gregory is unlikely to play due to COVID protocol while both starting safeties from Week 1, Donovan Wilson (groin) and Damontae Kazee (thigh), are dealing with injuries as well.

It’s not the start to the season the Cowboys were hoping for after last year’s injury parade, but it’s the reality of the situation. The Cowboys are preparing to play the Los Angeles Chargers and here are six things to know about their Week 2 matchup.