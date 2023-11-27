Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 29

2024 AAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_05.jpg

The 2024 All-American Bowl will continue the Road to the Dome tour on Wednesday, November 29 at 8 p.m. ET on various social platforms across NBC Sports, honoring eleven All-Americans in the fifth installment of an 8-week digital series.

In this week’s episode, presented by adidas, the All-Americans will be virtually presented with their exclusive All-American jerseys provided by adidas.

Only 100 football players receive the honor of wearing the All-American Bowl jersey each year. Each player selected to participate will culminate their high school careers during the 24th edition of the annual East vs. West matchup. The 2024 All-American Bowl on January 6, 2024, from inside the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, will be presented live on NBC and Peacock.

The Road to the Dome, airing on November 29, will honor the following players:

Four-star wide receiver, Boise State University commit, Gatlin Bair from Burley H.S. (ID)

Three-star running back, University of Georgia commit, Chauncey Bowens from The Benjamin School (FL)

Three-star defensive lineman, Clemson University commit, Hevin Brown-Shuler from Pace Academy (GA)

Three-star offensive lineman, University of Minnesota commit, Brett Carroll from Olathe East H.S. (KS)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Arkansas commit, Charleston Collins from Wilbur D. Mills University Studies H.S. (AR)

Three-star athlete, University of Missouri commit, Jackson Hancock from Sequoyah H.S. (GA)

Four-star defensive back, Florida State University commit, Jamari Howard from Miami Norland Senior H.S. (FL)

Four-star defensive lineman, Jericho Johnson from Armijo H.S. (CA)

Elite long snapper, University of North Carolina commit, Grant Mills from Cannon School (NC)

Four-star defensive lineman, University of Oregon commit, Xadavien Sims from Durant H.S. (OK)

About the All-American Bowl

As an NBC Sports-owned property, the All-American Bowl is part of a marquee lineup of elite events that includes the Olympics, the Premier League, and the number one primetime show since 2011: Sunday Night Football. The All-American Bowl is annually the most-watched, most-talked about, and most-prestigious high school all-star event with more than 4,100,000 unique television viewers and over 20,000 in attendance. The history and tradition of the All-American Bowl is unparalleled: 562 draft picks; 97 Super Bowl champions; 217 Pro Bowl selections; 17 Heisman finalists including, but not limited to: Bryce Young, Christian McCaffrey, Tim Tebow, Derrick Henry, DeVonta Smith, and Trevor Lawrence. For more information, visit nbcsports.com/college-football/all-american-bowl or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram (@AABonNBC).